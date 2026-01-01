X-Men reboot director teases future Marvel plans for comic book franchise

Jake Schreier has confirmed Marvel is looking to produce multiple new X-Men movies.

The director is leading the charge for the studio's upcoming reboot of the iconic comic book franchise, and while nothing is certain, he admitted there have been talks about future plans.

He told Collider: "I think that, obviously, first things first: We have to make one great movie. But we always have an eye as we’re talking about it too.

"What are the different places this can go? What are the places that [have] been in the comics? What hasn’t been explored as much, and how can that be incorporated?

"And what are some of the different avenues that we could take that feel like the kind of less-trodden path that we could go down?

"But those ideas are always out there, as we have the discussions.”

Schreier also revealed that he is reuniting with Beef creator Sonny Lee Sung and The Bear co-showrunner Joanna Calo, who are writing a new draft of the script.

The trio worked together on Thunderbolts*, and they'll be back together for the upcoming revival.

He teased: "We're still developing. You know, one of the exciting things that's tying into Beef is that Sonny and Joanna both worked on this season.

"Obviously, I mean, Beef is Sonny's show, and Joanna worked on the season as well, and we worked together on Season 1 of Beef and on Thunderbolts*.

"They have come in and are working on a draft right now, which is really exciting to be able to put that group of people together again."

He described Beef and The Bear as "two of the most interesting shows on television right now", insisting the duo's experience will serve the X-Man reboot well.

He added: "When you go back and read X-Men [comics], there’s ideology but also interpersonal drama, almost of a soap opera quality.

"Having writers who understand both how to drive ideology from personal stakes, if we get that right, that’s what will feel most honest to what X-Men can be.”

In Avengers: Doomsday, the X-Men superheroes will unite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.

The likes of Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer and Rebecca Romjin are all set to return as Professor Charles Xavier, Magneto, Beast and Mystique respectively.

Meanwhile, Schreier's reboot is likely to follow in 2028.