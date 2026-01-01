Euphoria creator dedicates third season to Angus Cloud and Eric Dane during premiere

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson dedicated the show's third season to late cast members Angus Cloud and Eric Dane during its Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday night.

The drama's showrunner and writer gave an emotional speech as he introduced the third season at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

During the introduction, Levinson admitted that pulling off the third chapter was "nothing short of a miracle" and explained that there were four years between seasons due to the strikes, his in-demand cast's availability and "trying to figure out how to find a way to pay respect to those who we lost".

"When Angus died, it was tough. I loved him deeply, and I fought hard to keep him clean," he continued, according to a social media video posted by Deadline. "The year he died, 2023, he was one of 73,000 people in America who died of a fentanyl overdose.

"I learned a whole lot that year, but what I realised more than anything is that death is what gives life meaning. You can't be arrogant about existence. You're forced to reckon with the fact that life itself is a wonder, a gift, a profound blessing."

Levinson then dedicated the season "to those who we lost" - actors Cloud and Dane and producer Kevin Duren and added, "The Rebbe (Jewish leader) says, 'The only way to see great light is to pass through great darkness.' Well, it feels good to be on the other side."

Cloud, who played Fezco in the first two seasons of Euphoria, died of a multiple drug overdose at the age of 25.

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Levinson explained why he decided to keep Fezco alive in the story, despite Cloud's death.

"I couldn't keep him alive in real life but I could keep his character alive in the show," Levinson told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think he'd be very proud of it."

Dane was able to return as Cal Jacobs in the show before he died in February, aged 53, following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Levinson recalled telling the former Grey's Anatomy star that there was "no pressure" to return after his ALS diagnosis, but Dane assured him that he wanted to. The writer told Variety that Dane "showed up with such grace and dignity," and they incorporated his slurred speech into the story.

Euphoria stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow and Alexa Demie, among others, hit the red carpet for the premiere on Tuesday.

The third season debuts on HBO on Sunday.