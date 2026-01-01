Tori Spelling and children doing 'OK' after terrifying car accident

Tori Spelling and her family are doing "OK" following a scary car crash.

Over the weekend, a representative for the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress confirmed that she and seven children - four of her own and three friends - had been taken to hospital following an accident in Temecula, California. They were treated for minor injuries.

Addressing the incident on Instagram on Tuesday, Tori issued an emotional message in which she thanked fans for their support.

"Hi, I just wanted to reach out to everyone. This took me a bit to post, because as most of you know, four of my kids and I and three of their friends were in a car accident a few days before Easter in Temecula. And we're OK, but it's been really overwhelming. We are so grateful and so lucky because it could have been so much worse."

Tori went on to claim that the other driver involved in the accident was "speeding, going crazy, crazy fast" and "went through a light" before colliding with her vehicle.

The actress realised what was happening and tried to brace for impact.

"Guardian angels were definitely with us that day because in a split second I looked and saw he was going to full on impact into the side of our car," the 52-year-old continued. "And I turned hard left as hard as I could, as fast as I could, to avoid as much impact on the children as possible. He spun us out."

Elsewhere in the emotional clip, Tori thanked all the first responders and medics who looked after her and the children.

"I'm grateful to everyone who has reached out and repeatedly checked on us and offered to do whatever we needed to get us through this and all the blessings everyone has sent," she added. "Thank you, everybody. Still putting my thoughts together about everything that happened and just so much gratitude for life and the bravery for all the kids in the car for what they went through. So thank you to everyone."

Officials at the Riverside County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the accident.

Tori shares five children - Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and nine-year-old Beau - with ex-husband Dean McDermott.