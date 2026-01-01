Adrian Grenier jokes about exclusion from The Devil Wears Prada sequel in humorous ad

Adrian Grenier has poked fun at being dropped from the cast of the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada sequel in an advert for a coffee chain.

The actor played chef Nate, the love interest of Anne Hathaway's protagonist, Andrea 'Andy' Sachs, in the 2006 comedy-drama.

Earlier this year, Adrian confirmed he wasn't asked to reprise the controversial character in the follow-up, and in a new Starbucks promo released on Tuesday, the star addresses his exclusion from the feature.

"You might have seen the headlines. I wasn't asked to be a part of a certain sequel," he says, without naming the film. "But I'm good. Really. It's all good energy."

Turning to face the other customers, Adrian makes a "toast to Nate".

"He made a mean sandwich. He loved his girlfriend, to a point," the 49-year-old continues. "Okay, so he wasn't perfect... So let's leave Nate in 2006, and keep this good energy going... I mean, if they call, I'm free."

Adrian then promotes the Starbucks Energy Refreshers product.

Reflecting on the concept, a spokesperson for Starbucks noted that they were thrilled to have the Entourage star involved in the campaign.

"It's important to keep the good vibes moving forward, he says, but also to leave 2006 back where it belongs: in the past," they commented. "Because whether?you're?making peace with what was, refreshing for what is or refueling for what's next, Starbucks can help you move forward with all good energy.?"

Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to be released on 1 May.

Anne, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci also reprise their roles in the movie, with Justin Theroux and Kenneth Branagh joining the ensemble.