Alien: Earth creator Noah Hawley to direct remake of cult Argentine horror film

Noah Hawley is set to direct a remake of cult Argentine horror film Terrified, marking his next major feature project following his work on Alien: Earth.

The Emmy-winning creator of Fargo will both direct and produce the reimagining for Warner Bros., developing the project alongside Demián Rugna, the writer-and-director behind the original 2017 film, known in Spanish as Aterrados.

Hawley will produce under his Austin-based banner, 26 Keys.

The original Terrified earned a strong reputation among horror fans for its relentless scares and inventive set pieces.

Set in a suburban neighbourhood in Buenos Aires, the story follows a police officer and a team of paranormal investigators attempting to uncover the source of a series of terrifying supernatural events. The film’s intense atmosphere and disturbing imagery helped it gain cult status following its release in the US and UK via Shudder.

An English-language remake of Terrified has been in development for several years, having previously been set up at Fox Searchlight Pictures in 2018 with Rugna attached to direct and Guillermo del Toro producing.

The project has now found new momentum with Hawley at the helm.

His recent series Alien: Earth — produced under 26 Keys — has received critical acclaim and is already gearing up for a second season on Hulu and FX.

Hawley is also known for Fargo, the critically acclaimed anthology series that has earned dozens of Primetime Emmy nominations and seven wins, as well as the Marvel-inspired series Legion.

Alongside his television success, Hawley made his feature directorial debut with Lucy in the Sky in 2019 and has also built a parallel career as a novelist, writing six books.

Rugna has established himself as a master of the horror genre and his two most recent films are Satanic Hispanics (2022) and When Evil Lurks (2023).

Production details for the Terrified remake have yet to be confirmed.