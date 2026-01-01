Lisa Kudrow reveals her son 'genuinely wasn't interested' in Friends

Lisa Kudrow has revealed her son "genuinely wasn't interested" in Friends, despite her starring role in the hit sitcom.

The actress, best known for playing Phoebe Buffay, has explained that her son Julian never showed much enthusiasm for the iconic U.S. series while growing up.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Table Manners podcast, Lisa revealed that Julian, now 27, only watched the series because his friends would often talk about it.

"He watched it in junior high because the other kids were talking about it, and he wasn't that interested," she said. "He watched it so he knows what they're talking about, but he hasn't seen all of it!"

The 62-year-old added, "He genuinely wasn't interested. He really wasn't."

Lisa, who shares Julian with husband Michel Stern, also revealed his girlfriend was similarly uninterested, and didn't even recognise her at first.

"He has a girlfriend now, who's fantastic. They're in love," she shared. "They've actually been together a couple years now. She had no idea who I was, because she never watched Friends, she didn't like 90 sitcoms!"

Elsewhere, Lisa looked back on her time as the eccentric Phoebe, sharing that the role had a lasting impact on her.

"She lightened me up... and her worldview," the Comeback actress recalled. "She was bonkers but in effect now, when I watch, I only honestly just started committing to watching every season."

The actress added, "As I'm watching Phoebe, now, I'm saying - oh, that's actually not crazy anymore!"

Lisa played Phoebe from 1994 until the show wrapped in 2004, alongside co-stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.