Theo James admits it's 'terrifying having a son' amid rise of 'toxic masculinity'

Theo James has revealed it's "terrifying having a son" as he opened up about the growing influence of "toxic masculinity".

The British actor has spoken candidly about raising his children in an era shaped by the manosphere, online spaces that promote misogynistic and anti-feminist views.

Appearing on Josh Smith's Great Chat Show podcast, Theo, who shares a four-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son with his wife Ruth Kearney, warned how easily young boys can be drawn in.

Discussing the impact of the manosphere, The White Lotus star said, "It's a lot about deep-seated insecurity, ultimately."

He continued, "Men who feel they need to be performative or misogynistic, it's about them not feeling good enough essentially, but it's hidden with meaningless bravado."

The 41-year-old also acknowledged the role of wealth and status, noting capitalism has become a "dominant force" where the rich are increasingly "celebrated".

Theo admitted that he worries about how these ideologies might affect his own son.

"It's terrifying having a son because people get lured into this idea very easily," the actor shared.

"And you don't have to be, as people like to say 'hyperwoke', but it's about a base level of empathy and some semblance of morality and I think now that isn't cool, is it?" he continued. "It's not cool to talk about those things, it's cool to be like 'F**k you! I earn loads of cash, bring it on motherf**ker.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Theo spoke about the pressures facing men in the spotlight, particularly concerning their appearance.

"Body image is a problem," The Gentleman star stated. "Obviously, women have dealt with it for thousands of years and continue to do so."

"But with men there's this toxic masculinity thing about forming identity through your body and you have to be bigger and more muscular," he continued. "There's obviously this epidemic with steroids and performance-enhancing things, with younger and younger kids. And it's not just movies and TV, but it is part of that."