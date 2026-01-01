Matthew Perry's stepmother calls for 'Ketamine Queen' to receive maximum sentence

Matthew Perry's stepmother Debbie Perry has urged a judge to give the "Ketamine Queen" the maximum sentence for her role in the actor's death.

Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the Ketamine Queen, could be handed more than six decades in prison when she's sentenced on Wednesday for selling the drugs that ultimately killed the Friends actor in October 2023.

In a victim impact statement submitted to the court on Tuesday, ahead of the sentencing, Debbie Perry declared that Sangha caused "irreversible" pain to "hundreds maybe thousands" of people.

"There is no joy... No light in the window. They won't be back," she wrote in the statement, obtained by multiple outlets. "You caused this... You who has talent for business enough to make money chose the one way that hurts people."

Debbie, who is married to the actor's father John Perry, added, "Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won't be able to hurt other families like ours."

The Whole Nine Yards actor died at the age of 54 on 28 October 2023 from the acute effects of ketamine.

Sangha, who has been in custody since her arrest in August 2024, previously admitted to five charges including one count of distributing ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

Speaking to The Sun from jail on Tuesday, Sangha took "full responsibility" for her actions and "the role I played in the events that led to this tragedy".

"There are no excuses for what I did. I am deeply sorry for the pain I caused, especially to Matthew's family. Their loss is unimaginable and permanent," she stated.

"I understand that my conduct - operating a drug business and continuing down that path - was reckless, dangerous, and wrong."

Sangha, who holds dual U.S. and U.K. citizenship, was one of five defendants charged in connection with Perry's death.

Dr Salvador Plasencia, who admitted four counts of distribution of ketamine, was sentenced to 30 months in jail last year, while doctor Mark Chavez was given eight months of home detention and three years of supervised release in December.

Sangha's middleman Erik Fleming and the actor's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa are due to be sentenced later this month.