Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya fuel feud rumours at Euphoria premiere

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have avoided each other at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles.

The co-stars were not photographed together at the star-studded event, which The Sun reports came as no surprise to some of their colleagues, citing an insider on the set as revealing that there are "tensions way back".

The main reason for their alleged feud is thought to have stemmed from Zendaya's partner, actor Tom Holland, and some misplaced flirting between Sweeney and the Spider Man star.

Zendaya and Holland have reportedly married, but have yet to confirm the news.

Meanwhile, at the premiere in Los Angeles, Sweeney was all smiles while hitting the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in a white cape dress. She snapped pics with fellow cast members Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie and Hunter Schafer, who play Lexi Howard, Maddy Perez and Jules Vaughn, respectively, as they made their way down the interview line.

Zendaya arrived late, avoiding a run-in with Sweeney. Jacob Elordi was also late to the carpet, skipping interviews and only posing for photos.

Further fuelling feud speculation, Zendaya skipped the cast's official afterparty at Chateau Marmont later that night.

Sweeney attended the party with boyfriend Scooter Braun.