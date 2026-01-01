Ketamine Queen sentenced to 15 years for role in Matthew Perry's death

Jasveen Sangha, who sold a fatal dose of ketamine to the late Friends star Matthew Perry, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.

Known as the Ketamine Queen, Sangha admitted guilt in the case and received the harshest sentence so far of all those involved.

Federal prosecutors had asked for a long sentence for her role in Perry's death, citing the "far-reaching scope of defendant's illegality" and her "callous response to the deaths she helped cause".

Sangha, who had faced up to 65 years in prison, told the judge during Wednesday's proceedings that she feels shame over her actions.

"These were not mistakes. They were horrible decisions," she said, acknowledging that they "shattered people's lives and the lives of their family and friends".

The Whole Nine Yards actor died at the age of 54 on 28 October 2023 from the acute effects of ketamine.

Sangha, who has been in custody since her arrest in August 2024, previously admitted to five charges including one count of distributing ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

Sangha, who holds dual US and UK citizenship, was one of five defendants charged in connection with Perry's death.

Dr Salvador Plasencia, who admitted four counts of distribution of ketamine, was sentenced to 30 months in jail last year, while Dr Mark Chavez was given eight months of home detention and three years of supervised release in December.

Sangha's middleman Erik Fleming and the actor's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa are due to be sentenced later this month.