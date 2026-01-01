Michael J Fox forced to deny reports of his death

Michael J Fox has been forced to shut down rumours of an untimely demise after rumours spread that he had died.

The Back to the Future legend assured the world he is still very much alive, after a blunder by US cable news channel CNN that strongly suggested he had passed away.

Fox's representative confirmed to TMZ that the actor was doing just fine and had attended a stage event the day before to prove it.

"Michael is doing great," the rep insisted. "He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and giving interviews."

On Wednesday, CNN posted an article with the title Remembering the Life of Actor Michael J Fox, which immediately raised alarm among his fanbase.

The outlet quickly backpedalled, issuing a statement to TMZ that read: "The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J Fox and his family."

Fox was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson's disease in 1991 at the age of 29. He has since become a leading advocate and fundraiser for research into the condition. Through the Michael J Fox Foundation, founded in 2000, he has funded over $60 million (£45 million) of research. The Spin City star is now 64.