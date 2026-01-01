NEWS Ashley Hamilton hospitalised following overdose Newsdesk Share with :





Ashley Hamilton has reportedly been hospitalised after suffering an overdose.

The Iron Man 3 actor, who was the late Shannen Doherty's first husband, was rushed to the hospital after he was discovered at a Los Angeles-area Airbnb suffering from an overdose-related medical emergency last Thursday, TMZ reported.



The star is said to be in stable condition.



Hamilton, son of Hollywood legend George Hamilton, has been open about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction in the past. In 2015, the Rules Don't Apply actor confessed to having a "hard time" with his addiction struggles on his family's reality show, Stewarts & Hamiltons.



Hamilton married Doherty in 1993 after dating for just two weeks. Hamilton had just turned 19 at the time. Their marriage was short-lived, and they called it quits less than a year later, largely in part to Hamilton's battle with addiction.



In January 2024, Doherty looked back on the "horrible" marriage that she said contributed to her firing on Beverly Hills: 90210, during an episode of her Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty podcast.



"Towards my last season, I was in a really horrible marriage, and there were things that were transpiring in that marriage that made it really hard for me to consistently be on time for work," Doherty explained.



"I know that that became a very big problem, as it should be, because if everyone else is on time and you are waiting for one person, it sucks," she continued.



The Charmed actor died in July 2024 at age 53 following a battle with breast cancer.

