Cameron Diaz to star in Troop Beverly Hills sequel

Cameron Diaz is set to star in a sequel to the 1980s cult comedy Troop Beverly Hills.

Plot details are under wraps, but Happiest Season's Clea DuVall is on board to direct her own script for Tristar Pictures, Deadline reports.

After more than a decade away from acting, Diaz returned to the screen last year with Back in Action, a Netflix hit action-comedy, opposite Jamie Foxx.

Before her recent return, Diaz's last big-screen starring role was in the 2014 musical remake of Annie, in which she played Miss Hannigan. She wrapped up a busy year by starring in The Other Woman, Sex Tape, and Annie before retiring from acting to focus on her family.

She is best known for her roles in The Mask in 1994, There's Something About Mary in 1998, and Charlie's Angels alongside Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in 2000.

Released in 1989, Troop Beverly Hills was based on events in the life of writer-producer Ava Fries. A star vehicle for Shelley Long at the height of her post-Cheers fame, the comedy had her playing a pampered Beverly Hills housewife trying to prove to her daughter that she can rough it as a Wilderness Girls leader.

Diaz will next be seen in the dark comedy Outcome, out on 10 April, and she is reprising her role as Princess Fiona in Shrek 5, which will premiere in December.