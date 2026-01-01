Jennie Garth reveals Luke Perry was her 'first true love'

Jennie Garth has revealed her first love was her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, the late Luke Perry.

The duo starred as Kelly Taylor and Dylan McKay in the teen drama, whose on-again, off-again relationship became one of the series' primary story lines.

Garth told People magazine she couldn't help but be caught up in the onscreen romance.

"I do think he was my first true love," she confessed to the outlet. "Now looking back, I'm like, 'You were just like every other girl in the world.' Everyone imagined him as their first true love."

Garth admitted that the lines often became "confusing" and "a little blurry at times" on set.

"There were a lot of intimate conversations and moments between these two characters, and I think I got caught up in it and I allowed myself to think that it was real," she shared. "I still believe that there was something real there. We had a very special relationship."

Garth added that the confusion disappeared when she and Perry both got married during the show's run - Perry to Rachel 'Minnie' Sharp and Garth to musician Daniel B Clark - allowing them to settle into being "great friends".

Perry died of a stroke in 2019, at the age of 52. The losses continued for the 90210 family in 2024 when Shannen Doherty died of cancer.

"It still doesn't make sense to my brain," Garth told the Two Jersey Js podcast of Perry and Doherty's deaths. "I live in a world where they are still a lot in my mind. So it's very, very hard to understand that they're not here physically."