George Clooney blasts Donald Trump's administration for 'infantile name-calling'

George Clooney has blasted U.S. President Donald Trump's administration after a spokesperson criticised his acting abilities.

In a speech given to students in Cuneo, Italy on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actor alleged the American leader had committed a "war crime" with his recent threat to Iran in which he declared "a whole civilization will die tonight".

Later, White House communications director, Steven Cheung, responded to the comments by stating, "The only person committing war crimes is George Clooney for his awful movies and terrible acting ability."

A few hours later, the back-and-forth between Clooney and White House officials continued, with the Jay Kelly star urging them to focus on ending the conflict.

"Families are losing their loved ones. Children have been incinerated. The world's economy is on a knife-edge. This is a time for vigorous debate at the highest levels. Not for infantile name-calling. I'll start," he said in a statement issued to Deadline. "A war crime is alleged 'when there is intent to physically destroy a nation,' as defined by the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute. What is the administration's defense? (besides calling me a failed actor which I happily agree with having starred in (1997 film) Batman and Robin?)"

On Tuesday, Trump confirmed he was postponing his threats against Iran for two weeks while talks to reopen the blocked Strait of Hormuz commenced.

"It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE," he wrote on his Truth Social account on Wednesday. "In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest (sic). AMERICA IS BACK!"

Earlier this year, Trump hit out at Clooney online after the Ocean's Eleven actor confirmed he and his wife, Amal Clooney, and their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, had been granted French citizenship.