Phoebe Dynevor suffered panic attack during claustrophobic Thrash filming

Phoebe Dynevor had a "bit of a panic attack" during gruelling filming for Thrash.

The 30-year-old actress plays newly single and nine months pregnant mother Lisa in Netflix's new shark horror, and her character gets trapped inside her Mini Cooper in a Category 5 hurricane before the predators start to circle.

Asked if she felt claustrophobic during filming, she told The Hollywood Reporter: "I did at one point, yeah. I thought I was good, and then I had a little bit of a panic attack at a certain point.

"The branches were everywhere, and then the water rising was very scary. The water was not actually rising; the car was getting dropped into water.

"But it’s still scary. You know you’re safe, obviously, but your body doesn’t. So after being in that situation all day for a week, or however long it took us to shoot it, I was pretty drained."

The Bridgerton star - who noted it "certainly wasn’t an easy job" - admitted it was the most comfortable she's ever been on a film set.

She said: "Without a doubt, yes. When I was told we were shooting this movie in Australia, I thought, 'Great, I’m going to learn how to surf. It’s going to be so tropical and hot. It’s going to be a lot of fun'.

"Then I slowly realized while we were shooting that the climate is a little bit cooler in Melbourne and that we were shooting in the dead of the Australian winter.

"So I left beautiful, sunny June in London to go to Melbourne in the dead of winter, and that was the beginning of the end, really."

She recalled having to wear three wetsuits and a "pregnancy belly" made up of a maternity dress and trench coat, which made the experience much tougher.

She added: "The process of getting into a wetsuit is already quite difficult, but putting on three and then a belly is virtually impossible.

"Then I was plunged into a really cold body of water that couldn’t be warm. If it was warm, you’d see the heat rise off it.

"So it had to be cold, and I ended up really making friends with a hot hose that would go into my wetsuits in between takes."

However, there was a sense of camaraderie with the crew, as everyone was in the same boat.

She explained: "The beauty and fun of it was that the crew was in the water with us. They were in wetsuits, so all of us were wet.

"It really felt like a team effort because we were all uncomfortable, not just the actors."