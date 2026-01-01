Cameron Diaz set to star in sequel to 1980s comedy Troop Beverly Hills

Cameron Diaz is being lined up for a role in a sequel to the 1980s comedy Troop Beverly Hills.

The 53-year-old actress is developing the project with writer and director Clea DuVall and could ultimately star in the feature.

Plot details remain under wraps but Laurence Mark serves as a producer alongside Diaz and the There's Something About Mary star's business partner Katherine Power.

The original Troop Beverly Hills film was released in 1989 and told the story of Phyllis Nefler (Shelley Long) – a Beverly Hills socialite who decides to lead a troop of girl scouts as she goes through a divorce.

The movie – which also featured Craig T. Nelson, Betty Thomas, Mary Gross and Stephanie Beacham – disappointed both critically and commercially when it was first released but has since acquired a cult following.

Meanwhile, Cameron also features in the new black comedy film Outcome and expressed her delight at getting the opportunity to work with Keanu Reeves again – 30 years after they collaborated on the crime comedy Feeling Minnesota.

She said at the premiere of the Apple TV flick this week: "When we worked together 30 years ago, it was like my fourth film.

"I was very green. I'm embarrassed – the poor guy had to act with this young novice actor who was just starting out.

"I was happier to get the opportunity to work with him again now after a little more experience."

The Bad Teacher star continued: "We've seen each other over the years, always happy to see one another.

"He's always been who he is now, just has always been the loveliest human."

Diaz explained how the set of Outcome, which also stars Jonah Hill and Matt Bomer, was full of laughter.

The star – who returned to acting after an 11-year hiatus in the 2025 picture Back in Action – said: "I really enjoyed to just get to do this with (Reeves) and Matt and Jonah. It was just so much fun. It was pure joy.

"We got to watch Keanu play a character who he does so gracefully.

"He's the sort of drama and trauma that this guy's going through, we all got to provide a little comedy and relief in there. It was really fun."

Cameron explained that the chance to feature in such a starry cast was one of the main reasons she signed up for a role in Outcome – which is directed by Hill.

The four-time Golden Globe nominee said: "I think there's a lot of reasons why we as actors choose to do a film, and a lot of times it's a mixture of things. It's sort of like stars align.

"You sign on because you think that there's a great opportunity to explore with other actors, with a director, with a writer that you really admire.

"And I think in this circumstance, with all these actors, and with Jonah, I think that is easy for me to go, 'Yeah, I want to explore whatever this conversation is going to be. It would be fun to do it with them.'"