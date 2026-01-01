Perez Hilton 'can finally walk again' after hospitalisation

Perez Hilton is celebrating the fact that he "can finally walk again" after a series of health issues.

The famed showbiz blogger was hospitalised in March after days of taking flu medication without food, which caused the development of an ulcer, a perforation and sepsis.

After spending 21 days in the hospital for his initial health emergency, Hilton has now revealed that he was readmitted on Friday so doctors could remove a "massive" blood clot from his right leg.

"After my 21 day hospitalization with severe sepsis, just a few days ago I had to be admitted again with a deep vein thrombosis on my right leg," he wrote in an update on Instagram this week. "On Friday, my cardiovascular surgeon removed the most MASSIVE, fully occluded blood clot - it went from my groin to just below my calf."

Hours after the emergency surgery, Hilton's doctor encouraged him to start walking as he was "worried about blood coagulating and us finding ourselves with the same problem". The 48-year-old followed his doctor's orders and was in "the most excruciating pain of my life" as he first tried to walk.

Hilton, real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., shared a video showing him slowly making his way across a room with the help of a walker days after his surgery. He became emotional and gave himself a round of applause.

"Thank GOD that I can finally walk again - slowly," he continued in the caption. "And, though the pain is still very pronounced, I can tolerate it - and do this all without meds. Amen!! Every day will get easier and I will get stronger!!!"