Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek movies to premiere at 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Films starring Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek will premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

The Twilight star, who premiered her directorial debut The Chronology of Water at Cannes last year, is expected to return to the French film festival next month to support the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's movie Full Phil.

The absurdist comedy-drama, which also stars Woody Harrelson and Emma Mackey, will debut in the festival's Midnight Screenings section, according to the official selection announcement on Thursday.

Other notable titles include The Man I Love, Ira Sachs's musical fantasy starring Malek, Tom Sturridge, Rebecca Hall and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The movie will premiere in the main competition, meaning it is a contender for the Palme d'Or for best film.

The Man I Love will compete against films including Pedro Almodóvar's Bitter Christmas, Lukas Dhont's Coward, Pawel Pawlikowski's Fatherland, Asghar Farhadi's Parallel Tales and Sheep in the Box by Hirokazu Kore-eda, among many others.

Elsewhere, Steven Soderbergh and Ron Howard's feature documentaries, John Lennon: The Last Interview and Avedon, will have special screenings, and John Travolta's directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, will have its world premiere on the Croisette.

Other notable Cannes debuts include Nicolas Winding Refn's Her Private Hell, starring Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton, and the crime drama Diamond, written, directed and starring actor Andy Garcia. The film also features Brendan Fraser and Vicky Krieps.

Meanwhile, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, a slasher starring Gillian Anderson and Hannah Einbinder, will open the Un Certain Regard section, which also features Jordan Firstman's directorial debut Club Kid, starring himself and Cara Delevingne.

Unlike previous years, the 2026 edition currently features no big studio movies, however, more titles will be added to the lineup in the coming weeks.

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival will open with the French romance comedy-drama, The Electric Kiss, on 12 May and run until 23 May.