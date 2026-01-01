Paul Dano: I appreciate being thought of as a kind person

Paul Dano appreciates being "thought a kind person".

The 41-year-old actor loves collaborating and making friends on a film set, and he thinks that his approach has helped him in his career.

Paul told the Guardian newspaper: "I appreciate being thought a kind person. I do think that matters.

"I love collaboration and I love making friends. Does it help? I think so. Most of us are sensitive people, so I try to find the empathy for my characters, whether they’re 'good' or 'bad'. It’s important not to approach them with judgment.

"Even the Riddler has his own subjective point of view of what he believes in, so I try to find an emotional way into that. There’s always a piece of you in every character, whether you like it or not, so you have to ask: what piece of you is at work, and why are you stoking that flame?"

Paul first found fame as a child actor and has enjoyed a hugely successful career in Hollywood, starring in movies such as There Will Be Blood, 12 Years a Slave and Prisoners.

Despite this, Paul now does more preparatory work for his roles than ever before.

Asked what acting habit he's had to unlearn over the years, the movie star said: "I started young – I did my first Broadway play when I was 10 or 11. One of my favourite things about the job is that you’re always learning, but also unlearning.

"I’ve always wanted to stay in touch with my intuition – the part of me that isn’t thinking. If anything, I prepare more now than ever, because you pick up tools and want to keep your curiosity alive. I don’t know if I can name a single thing, but I love the question because you do have to constantly learn and unlearn."

Paul also admits that he wishes he had more fun during his younger years.

Asked what advice he'd give to his younger self, Paul replied: "I think I would say: have more fun.

"I started working young and I was a fairly serious kid. There’s a great Aldous Huxley quote: 'It’s dark because you are trying too hard. Lightly child, lightly. Learn to do everything lightly.' I’m able to enjoy my work and my life more now than 20 years ago. So I would say: 'Have more fun as a 10-year-old. Play more basketball. Play in your band. Go be with your friends.'"