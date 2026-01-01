Kat Coiro tips Rege-Jean Page to play James Bond

Kat Coiro thinks Rege-Jean Page is the perfect candidate to become the next James Bond.

The 38-year-old actor has been heavily linked to the role in recent years, and Kat is convinced that Rege-Jean would do a great job as Daniel Craig's successor as 007.

Kat - who directed Rege-Jean in You, Me and Tuscany, the new romcom - told Metro: "He really does bring that pathos and gravitas. There’s a seriousness to him that we really needed for this film, because the film is very silly, and you needed this person to contrast Anna’s chaos.

"So I think he would be perfect [for Bond]."

Rege-Jean plays Halle Bailey's on-screen love interest in the new romcom and the actress has revealed that she enjoyed shooting one scene in particular.

She said: "Just to watch Rege perform and serenade Anna’s character, it was a joyous moment on set.

"Everybody was laughing, and we were all very impressed by Regé’s vocals. It was pretty darn good. I told him: 'You killed that'.

"Everybody loves the Mario song [Let Me Love You], and it’s near and dear to our hearts. I remember when I first heard that song. When you hear it, you’re taken back. That was a great one to choose for that moment because it’s universal and sweet."

Meanwhile, Rege-Jean recently revealed that he's "pretty passionate" about romcoms.

The actor explained why he's a huge fan of the romcom genre.

He told People: "I mean, who doesn't want to swoon? It's kind of a facetious answer, but also the real answer is: who isn't interested in love?

"If there is a universal language, is that if it's from cavemen to now, if there's one thing that can bring everyone together, it's that every single person in this room is in some way interested in love and loving and being loved."

The Bridgerton star said the genre plays an important role in shaping culture, and that its absence from cinema would be felt far beyond the screen.

He said: "What happens when you don't have those stories in cinemas is that you don't have them in culture. You don't have movies where people use their words to talk through their problems and become better people by the end.

"And if you don't have that in culture, more importantly, as I was touching on at the beginning, if you don't have that shared culture, if you've only got that in the couch at home and how to love and be loved and your dreams are a secret that you keep to yourself with maybe your best friend, that's a problem, you know?"