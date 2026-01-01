Elon Musk's daughter reveals "isolating" and "strange" childhood

Elon Musk's daughter, Vivian Wilson, has called her childhood 'isolating' and 'strange.'

Vivian, who is now estranged from her father, has revealed what it's like to have one of the world's richest men as a parent.

"It was a very strange experience, very isolating," she told Cosmopolitan. "The upper class have their own private schools, social circles, and whatever."

Vivian came out as transgender in 2020 and no longer uses Musk as her surname.

"I have unlearned a huge amount, but even as a child, I was like, 'This is a bit gauche,'" the 21-year-old said. "I remember being very young and seeing homelessness and feeling sick to my stomach. People would get on me for being like a dramatic little child. But no, I was right to be a dramatic little s**t about that."

She added that she has seen how money can "corrupt" people. "I have seen that s**t firsthand," she said. "It will change you, and the desire for power corrupts people from within. It is cartoonish. Achieving that and wanting more is a never-ending cycle of greed and gluttony, where nothing is enough, and you kind of go insane. It turns you into someone different. Which is honestly one of my biggest fears."

Vivian was born Xavier Alexander Musk, to Musk and his first wife, Justine Wilson, in 2004. The now-model "disowned" the Tesla billionaire as her father in 2020 when she came out as transgender.

After her transition, Musk said, "I lost my son, essentially. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead, so my son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus."

Reflecting on what it's like being known as Musk's child, Vivian said, "There's not much I can do about it, so who cares? It's part of my story, but it's not the future of my story."