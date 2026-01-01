Natasha Lyonne breaks silence after allegedly being 'removed' from plane

Natasha Lyonne has spoken out after she was allegedly "removed" from a Delta flight.

The Euphoria star was reportedly removed from the plane after failing to follow the flight attendants' instructions before takeoff.

The 47-year-old was supposed to be flying from Los Angeles to New York City after attending the premiere of Euphoria season 3, in which she makes a guest appearance. After the premiere, she was due to be in New York to appear on the Drew Barrymore show.

When she was asked to close her laptop and fasten her seatbelt for takeoff, she did not respond, according to Page Six.

Lyonne took to X to write about the incident, saying, "My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports. Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn't in the cards."

In January this year, Lyonne revealed she had relapsed after being sober for 20 years. "Took my relapse public, more to come," she wrote on X. "Recovery is a lifelong process. Anyone out there struggling, remember you're not alone. Grateful for love & smart feet."

The American Pie actress began treatment for substance abuse in 2006. She's made a comeback to acting in recent years, starring in Orange is the New Black and Russian Doll. She's won several SAG Awards and has been nominated for Emmy and Golden Globe awards.