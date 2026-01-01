Jonah Hill reveals he's married and has welcomed second baby

Jonah Hill has revealed he got married in secret, and his wife has welcomed their second baby.

The Don't Look Up star confirmed the news in an interview with Martin Scorsese, for Interview magazine.

The actor has been with Olivia Millar since 2022, and they had their first baby in May 2023.

In the chat with Scorsese, Jonah revealed that after a long Hollywood career, it now takes a special project to take him away from his family.

"I have two kids now," he said. "The only thing that could separate me from my family is the editing room. I love the writing, I love the shooting, but editing...it's like dessert every day. Even the problems are dessert."

The 42-year-old also referred to Millar as his "wife," seemingly confirming that the two are married.

"I was saying to my wife, 'He's seeing it over the weekend, so what if he hates it but already agreed to do it?'" he said in the interview, talking about his new movie Outcome, which is on Apple TV. He wrote, directed and starred in the film.

Hill and Millar have never spoken publicly about the name or gender of either of their children.

A rep confirmed the news of their marriage and second baby to People, saying that Hill was "happy."