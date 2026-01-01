Game of Thrones star Michael Patrick dead at 35

Game of Thrones star Michael Patrick has died, aged 35.

The actor was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2023.

Michael's wife, Naomi Sheehan, announced the news on his Instagram, sharing a photo of their wedding day.

"Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice," she wrote. "He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Words can't describe how broken-hearted we are."

She continued, "It's been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life. He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger-haired man."

In February of this year, Michael updated fans on his condition, writing on Instagram, "3 years of having MND. Still s***e craic."

The actor, who was also known as Michael Campbell, starred in shows including Blue Lights and Game of Thrones. In January 2025, his adaptation of The Tragedy of Richard III earned him the Judges' Award at the Stage Awards.