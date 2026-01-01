Melania Trump denies 'relationship' with Jeffrey Epstein in surprise address

Melania Trump has denied any relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The First Lady called the allegations "false" in a White House address.

"I am not Epstein's victim," she said in a rare public statement read to media. "Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump.

"I have never had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant, was never on Epstein's plane, and never visited his private island."

Melania, who married the now US President Donald Trump in 2005, insisted she had only had casual contact with Epstein's accomplice and former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, and described an email she sent to Maxwell in 2002 as a "casual correspondence".

"The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation."

President Trump had a social and professional relationship with the convicted paedophile and disgraced financier, but says he ended it before his death in 2019.

Melania demanded the "lies" tying her to Epstein must end today and urged US Congress to hold public hearings for Epstein's victims.

"Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes," she said. "Then, and only then, we will have the truth."