Noah Wyle extols family on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Noah Wyle has given a special shout-out to his family during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

On Thursday, The Pitt star was surrounded by his loved ones as he received his star.

During his speech for the career milestone, he gave thanks to his wife, Sara, and his three children, daughter Frances, 10, whom he shares with his wife; as well as daughter Auden, 20, and son Owen, 23, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Tracy Warbin.

"To my wife, Sara, and my three amazing children, Owen, Auden and Frances, you are my north, south, east, west. You are the reason I get up," he shared. "You're my motivation to try harder. You're the source of my creativity. I thank you for your inspiration and for giving my life meaning and definition."

While Wyle is perhaps best known for his long-running stint as John Truman Carter III, MD, on ER, The Pitt is introducing him to an entire new generation.

Last year, while speaking with People at the Gotham TV Awards, Wyle shared that his three children had informed him of his new heartthrob status. When asked if they were embarrassed by the fact that their friends may have a crush on their dad, Wyle said it was more a matter for humour.

"If they are, they haven't told me they're embarrassed. I think they're just amused," he told the outlet. "I think they're more amused because they know how much it embarrasses me, and how out of touch I feel to it all."