Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein to direct Metal Gear Solid movie for Sony Pictures

A Metal Gear Solid movie is in development.

Sony Pictures have tapped Final Destination: Bloodlines filmmakers Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein to helm an adaptation of the pioneering Konami video game series that was created by Hideo Kojima.

It marks the first time that the video game title, a stealth combat game containing sci-fi and spy features, will be brought to the big screen.

The picture will be made as a part of Sony Pictures' first-look deal with Lipovsky and Stein's newly-launched company Wonderlab and is being produced by father-and-son duo Avi Arad and Ari Arad.

Lipovsky and Stein – who first met as competitors on Steven Spielberg's filmmaking reality show On the Lot - are already developing multiple projects for the studio, including an animated Venom movie and sci-fi epic The Earthling.

The pair said in a statement: "We are honoured to be partnering with the incredible executive team at Sony.

"While working with several Sony teams in the last year, we've been blown away by the level of creativity, thoughtfulness, and passion we felt in every conversation.

"We share the vision that the whole Sony team have for creating theatrical event films that entertain the world."

The filmmakers added of Metal Gear Solid: "Metal Gear Solid was nothing short of a groundbreaking cinematic masterpiece that forever revolutionised video games. We are thrilled and honoured to bring Hideo Kojima's iconic characters and unforgettable world to life."

Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch said: "Zach and Adam are thrilling storytellers, masters of visuals and suspense, and two of the most impressive director/producers working today.

"With projects across all the company's film labels, we are so happy to create a home for them, and proud to have them as part of the Sony family."

A Metal Gear Solid movie has been in the pipeline for several years and filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts – who was previously attached to helm the picture – revealed that it was hard to convince Hollywood studios to make the film because of the complex storyline and the patchy record of video game franchises being adapted for cinema.

The 41-year-old filmmaker said back in 2020: "Look, this is my baby. I've been working on this thing for six years, trying to make it so it is the disruptive, punk-rock, true to Metal Gear, true to Kojima-san version of what this is. I will continue to fight for it every day.

"It's a difficult thing, getting any movie made in Hollywood is hard. Getting something like Metal Gear made ... it is so complex (so) it's even harder. That's why I'm trying to make it for a budget where you can do crazy s***, where you can do the Metal Gear version of it where it isn't neutered."