Janel Parrish splits from husband Chris Long - report

Janel Parrish has reportedly separated from her husband Chris Long after just over seven years of marriage.

The Pretty Little Liars actress has been separated from her partner for a few months, according to a report by TMZ. Editors at People have since confirmed the split.

Parrish, 37, started dating the chemical engineer in 2016, and they got engaged the following year. They tied the knot at Kualoa Ranch in her native Hawaii, with her Pretty Little Liars co-star Brendan Robinson and showrunner I. Marlene King in attendance.

"We feel so lucky we found each other in this crazy world," she told Us Weekly of the nuptials at the time. "Marrying my dream man in my home of Hawaii surrounded by family and friends was a dream."

The actress, who is also known for the To All the Boys I've Loved Before film trilogy and a series of Hallmark movies, has not posted about Chris on social media for some time.

Earlier on Thursday, celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi shared photos of Parrish having dinner with Dancing With the Stars professional Sasha Farber at Black Market Liquor Bar in Los Angeles. An onlooker claimed they looked "really cozy".

Farber also posted a video clip of him and Parrish performing a dance routine in a parking lot on Thursday.

"She's still got it @janelparrish (fire emoji)," Farber, 41, captioned the Instagram video.

The actress shared the clip on her Instagram Stories and added, "When you ask @sashafarber1 to teach you a dance in the parking lot."

Parrish and Farber both appeared on the 2014 season of the dancing show, although she was paired with Val Chmerkovskiy.

She has yet to comment on the split news or the speculation over her outing with Farber.