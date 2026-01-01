Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope welcome second baby

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope are new parents again.

On Thursday, the Melissa & Joey actor and his actress-writer wife announced via a joint Instagram post that they had welcomed their second child together on 6 April.

The couple shared two photos of themselves cradling their baby boy, whom they have named Ford.

They also posted a black-and-white snap taken shortly after Samantha had a water birth.

"Ford Joseph Lawrence. Our newest member has arrived," they wrote. "What an absolute blessing you are baby boy! It will be an Easter Weekend to remember forever. 4.6.26. God is so good!"

Joey and Samantha, who wed in 2022, are already parents to a two-year-old daughter.

In addition, the former Blossom star shares two teenage daughters with his ex-wife, Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

The happy news comes after Joey and Samantha faced a challenging few years.

The 38-year-old filed for divorce in August 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences" and requesting full physical custody and shared legal custody of their daughter.

Four months later, the pair reconciled and called off divorce proceedings.

"Things take a lot of work and a lot of dedication and reworking and retooling," the 49-year-old told E! News at the time.

"That's life, though. Everything takes so much work. Whatever it is, just don't give up, because you never know."