Hilary Duff re-records Come Clean for Laguna Beach reunion special

Hilary Duff has re-recorded her popular song, Come Clean, for the Laguna Beach reunion special.

On Thursday, representatives for the singer-actress confirmed she had recorded a new version of the track, titled Come Clean (Mine).

Originally, the song featured on her 2003 album, Metamorphosis, and served as the opening theme for the reality TV show, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

A two-hour special, The Reunion: Laguna Beach, is set to air via the Roku Channel on Friday. Cast members such as Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, and Stephen Colletti are set to appear.

Meanwhile, Come Clean (Mine) and What Dreams Are Made Of (Mine) will also be included on an exclusive silver vinyl pressed in time for Record Store Day 2026, with only 10,000 copies available.

Hilary recorded What Dreams Are Made Of for the soundtrack of the 2003 feature, The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

The 38-year-old played Lizzie McGuire in the Disney Channel series of the same name between 2001 and 2004.

Record Store Day takes place on 18 April.

Hilary released her sixth studio album, Luck... or Something, in February after a decade away from the music industry.

The Mature star will embark on a global trek, titled the Lucky Me Tour, in support of the project later in the year.