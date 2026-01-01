Brooklyn Beckham insists his marriage is 'stronger than ever'

Brooklyn Beckham has declared his marriage to Nicola Peltz is "stronger than ever".

The 27-year-old aspiring chef took to social media on Friday to celebrate his fourth wedding anniversary.

As he shared a photo of the message he had written in his card to Nicola to accompany a bouquet of white roses, Brooklyn once again reminded followers that she remains his priority in life.

"Happy 4 year anniversary baby I love you with all my heart," read the message posted on Instagram Stories.

The note continued, "We have been through so much together but today we are stronger than ever and you are my best friend. I can't wait to grow old together with you. Love you so much x."

Brooklyn captioned his Instagram Story: "Happy anniversary @nicolaannepeltzbeckham x love you with all my heart. Can't wait to stay young with you xx love you so much x."

This latest declaration of devotion to his wife comes amid the continued rift with his parents David and Victoria Beckham.

While marking his wedding anniversary via his social media account, Brooklyn also appeared to take a swipe at the strained relationship with his family.

The star posted a photo of a stunning bouquet of roses sent to the happy couple by Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz.

In a social media post shared in January, Brooklyn revealed he was no longer in touch with his family and accused Victoria of "hijacking" his first wedding dance with Nicola, as well as "dancing inappropriately" on him.