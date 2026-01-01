Elsa Hosk pregnant with second child

Swedish model Elsa Hosk is expecting her second child.

The Victoria's Secret Angel announced her pregnancy news via Instagram by sharing revealing snaps from a professional photoshoot in which she shows off her bare baby bump.

"Been growing a little nugget for the past 6 months!!! Thank you @yuliagorbachenko @panosphair for the most fun day playing and capturing this growing body," the 37-year-old captioned the post.

She also took to her Instagram Stories and shared another image with the caption, "Surprise!"

Elsa has since deleted the photos from her page, however, they are still live on the photographer Yulia Gorbachenko's account.

"ELSA (splash emoji) & her baby bump," he wrote alongside the images. "@hoskelsa at home in LA. Shot by me and @panosphair - a perfect day capturing something deeply special."

The photoshoot includes images of Elsa posing in a swimming pool in a wet T-shirt and against a wall wearing an open brown faux fur coat. A sweet black-and-white snap shows the star and her daughter comparing their tummies, and the most racy photo depicts Elsa completely nude except for heels, sunglasses and earrings.

The catwalk star received supportive messages in the comments, with Gigi Hadid writing, "Goooo mommy!!!!" and Ashley Graham posting, "I'm so excited for you all!!! Wonderful news!!!!"

Elsa and her fiancé, British businessman Tom Daly, are already parents to a five-year-old daughter named Tuulikki Joan.

Daly, the co-founder of eyewear and apparel company District Vision, shared the pregnancy news on his own Instagram and wrote, "Dreams do come true."

The couple started dating in 2015 and got engaged after 10 years in September 2025.