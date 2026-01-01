Lena Dunham explains how London has changed her life

Lena Dunham found a healthy work-life balance after moving to the UK.

The 39-year-old star has lived in London for the last five years with her husband, Luis Felber, and Lena admits that she's been in a great place for a long time.

Asked what her happiness looks like, Lena told the Guardian newspaper: "It means that when things come up, I’m capable of handling them. I’m capable of expressing my own needs, boundaries, requirements.

"I get to work regularly yet not in a way that breaks me down. I have amazing, really supportive people around me. It makes me sad sometimes that it required such a big reshuffle."

Lena was the creator, writer, and star of the HBO series Girls, which premiered in 2012, and she now admits to struggling to cope with the fame and attention that came her way during her younger years.

Lena - who married Luis in 2021 - shared: "If Girls had all appeared when I was a fully formed person, at 33, I would’ve understood how to handle that work, that place, those gifts, those people in a different way.

"But it was, basically, that I got everything I could’ve dreamed of at a time when I had no ability to handle it. And it required a rebuilding, and I’m very happy with where I landed, and very lucky. That’s just life, I guess."

Lena loves life in London and she's even suggested that British women age differently.

She explained: "They lean into their eccentricity as they get older. And it’s not just artistic people – it’s a woman who you see walking her dog on the road in the countryside in funny boots.

"It’s very different in New York, where I feel like I grew up with women who had a lot more agita about ageing. It’s really cool to get older with [the British model] as an influence."

Lena's British husband has also been on a steep learning curve throughout their relationship.

She said: "When I first met my husband, he was just a British boy who had not been engaged in all of the feminist dialogue I had, and when I said something like, ‘You know, there are things about my job that are really hard as a woman’, he said, ‘Well, it’s hard to be a person.’ And I looked at him and said, ‘Never say that to me again. Never. Do not even try it.’ And now he starts everything with, ‘Well, you know, as a woman in Hollywood …’"