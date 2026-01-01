Person of Interest star John Nolan dead at 87

British TV and film actor John Nolan has died. He was 87.

The star was best known for his roles in Dark Knight Rises and Person of Interest.

Nolan's wife, Kim Hartman, described her late husband to the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald as "a free spirit, who always knew what he wanted and acted on his own terms; the only truly original thinker I think I ever knew. Articulate, intelligent and with an anarchic wit, he was always willing to see both sides of an argument.

"He was also the kindest person I ever knew, and animals loved him too!" added Hartman. "John was a popular and talented teacher, whether explaining a Shakespeare soliloquy or how to swing a golf club, and was devoted to his family."

The uncle of British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan and screenwriter Jonathan Nolan started his career on stage with the Royal Court Company and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Nolan made his onscreen debut in a 1967 episode of The Prisoner, going on to appear on shows including General Hospital and Crown Court. He was perhaps best known for playing ex-MI6 agent John Greer on the US sci-fi crime drama Person of Interest.

The actor also played Wayne Enterprises board member Fredericks in Batman Begins in 2005 and The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

He is survived by his wife and their two children