AnnaLynne McCord announces engagement to Danny Cipriani

Wedding bells are ringing for AnnaLynne McCord.

The actor has announced her engagement to Danny Cipriani.

McCord told People magazine that the former England rugby star proposed at her Los Angeles home on Christmas Day.

"I cried for 10 minutes straight," the 90210 alum recalled. "At some point, I realised I had to answer. I said, 'Yes, but I can't even speak,' and he replied, 'That's OK, it's actually a good sign that you are quiet for once.' Then, we're all laughing."

Marriage had been on the pair's minds for a while. They each bought the other promise rings as a symbol of their commitment over Thanksgiving in Arizona.

"It occurred to me that I should just propose to him, and I told my sisters. Both really questioned this choice, and they strongly discouraged it," the Days of Our Lives star says.

"I decided to tell him that was my plan, but then the look on his face convinced me not to, and he fessed up and told me he had plans to propose to me on our upcoming trip to Cambodia."

Ahead of the trip, McCord was at home when she went downstairs and found rose petals everywhere, with Cipriani down on one knee.

"When I look at Danny, he's home to me," McCord told People.

"I think he is a home that I never knew I needed and that I didn't feel I deserved.

"I get to love him! It's the best thing that I'll ever do. I knew we were soulmates, I knew we were meant to be together. I was so sure."