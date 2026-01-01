Ryan Reynolds named among witnesses to take stand at Blake Lively trial

Blake Lively's witness list for her upcoming trial against her It Ends With Us costar and director, Justin Baldoni, includes her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Lively's legal team filed a pretrial motion on 11 April, listing all the witnesses who are expected to testify when proceedings begin early next month.

Lively and Reynolds are the first listed to take the stand. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly reveal that the couple will recall Baldoni's alleged "misconduct related to the film, post-production of the film, the film's promotion and marketing campaign".

In addition to the star pair, Baldoni will take the stand, alongside producer Jamey Heath and crisis PR exec Melissa Nathan.

Lively's publicist, Leslie Sloane, and the Gossip Girl alum's sister, Robyn Lively, as well as her It Ends With Us costars Isabela Ferrer and Jenny Slate are also expected to deliver testimonies.

Colleen Hoover, who wrote the novel that the film was adapted from, is set to be deposed outside the courtroom.

Lively starred as Lily Bloom in 2024's It Ends With Us. Nearly four months after the film's August release, Lively named Baldoni in a lawsuit where she accused the director of sexual harassment and allegedly trying to ruin her reputation via a coordinated media campaign.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled to dismiss 10 of Lively's complaints, including claims of harassment, defamation and conspiracy. The remaining counts will be heard in trial.

"I am grateful for the Court's ruling which allows the heart of my case to be presented to a jury next month, and for the ability to finally tell my story in full at trial, for my own sake, but also for those who don't have the same opportunity," Lively shared in a statement via social media at the time.

Baldoni has continued to deny Lively's claims.