Daniel Radcliffe reveals he continued lessons after leaving school

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed he continued taking lessons after leaving school at the age of 17.

The British actor, best known for playing the title role in the Harry Potter film series, has reflected on his education during the years he was filming the hugely successful franchise.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Daniel explained that although he chose to leave school early, his co-star Emma Watson continued with her studies, meaning lessons remained part of his routine.

"I dropped out of school when I was 17," he said. "Emma carried on and did her A levels. So what that meant was that there were still at least three hours of tuition stuff a week, because Emma was still doing school."

While he still attended lessons, the 36-year-old noted that the experience was far less pressured than formal schooling.

"So in the year after I had left school, but while Emma was still doing it, I basically got Warner Brothers to pay for my old English teacher to come in for three hours a week just to talk books with no pressure of exams," he told the publication.

Elsewhere in the interview, Daniel spoke about how the extraordinary success of Harry Potter shaped his approach to his career.

"When you do the most commercially successful thing you will ever do right at the beginning of your career, it frees you from the want to try to do the most commercially successful thing you're ever going to do," he shared. "So you're just like, right, let's just do stuff that's fun and either that's going to make people laugh and make people enjoy watching it or that has a message that is worth creating in some way."

Daniel is currently starring in the one-man Broadway play Every Brilliant Thing at the Hudson Theatre.