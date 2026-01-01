Regé-Jean Page saw 'gnarly stuntman injuries' filming You, Me & Tuscany

Regé-Jean Page witnessed "gnarly stuntman injuries" while filming his new romantic comedy You, Me & Tuscany.

In the Italy-set romcom, the Bridgerton actor plays Michael, the owner of a vineyard who participates in an annual barrel-rolling competition with his cousin Matteo.

Speaking on the Off Menu podcast, Page revealed that he witnessed more injuries during the filming of the contest than during the making of the 2022 action movie The Gray Man, directed by the Russo brothers.

"We did barrel rolling, a very real tradition in one of these tiny little towns where they extremely competitively race barrels, like massive wine barrels full of wine, I think, so they're incredibly heavy," he shared. "You have to actually be genuinely incredibly fit; folks train for months to do this.

"I think I've seen some of the most gnarly stuntman injuries on this film than I have (on action films). I was in The Gray Man, I've seen (the filming of) massive Russo action movies, (Chris) Evans and (Ryan) Gosling taking chunks out of each other, and I saw the most blood and guts in the barrel rolling for You, Me & Tuscany... a lovely romcom."

Page noted that the training for the barrel-rolling competition was "no joke whatsoever" because pushing one uphill and steering one is "not a straightforward thing".

In the film, his character Michael falls in love with American cook Anna, played by Halle Bailey, who is squatting in Matteo's Tuscan villa while he's away in New York.

Page was full of praise for his "charming" young co-star, calling her "one of the most infuriatingly nice human beings on the planet".

"She's one of those people, like she walks around and sunshine comes out of her pores and people are happier she's there," he gushed. "It's impossible not to be charmed by this woman. She's a great protagonist in that sense, where you root for her, you want to live this fantastical escape through her."

You, Me & Tuscany is in cinemas now.