Rachel Zegler and Paapa Essiedu among winners at Olivier Awards

Rachel Zegler, Paapa Essiedu and Rosamund Pike were among the big winners at the 2026 Olivier Awards

The storied awards ceremony that celebrates the best of British theatre took place on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London, hosted by Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.

Zegler won Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in last summer's Evita revival at the London Palladium.

Pike won the Best Actress award for her performance in the legal drama Inter Alia, staged at the National Theatre.

Essiedu won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for All My Sons, the revival of Arthur Miller's 1946 play at Wyndham's Theatre. All My Sons also landed the award for Best Revival.

Best Director went to Luke Sheppard for Paddington The Musical at the Savoy Theatre. The popular stage adaptation also won the evening's last prize, Best New Musical.

Performances during the evening's show included a rendition of Don't Cry for Me Argentina by Zegler, who received a standing ovation.

Here's a highlight list of winners.

Best New Musical: Paddington The Musical

Best Musical Revival: Into The Woods

Best New Play: Punch

Best Revival: All My Sons

Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play: Oh, Mary!

Best Actress: Rosamund Pike for Inter Alia

Best Actor: Jack Holden for Kenrex

Best Actor in a Musical: James Hameed & Arti Shah for Paddington The Musical

Best Actress in a Musical: Rachel Zegler for Evita

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Julie Hesmondhalgh for Punch

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Paapa Essiedu for All My Sons

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical: Tom Edden for Paddington The Musical

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical: Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Paddington The Musical

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director: Luke Sheppard for Paddington The Musical