Harry Potter star Jessie Cave announces engagement to father of her four kids

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has announced her engagement to her long-term partner, Alfie Brown.

The couple, who are parents to sons Donnie, 11, Abraham, five, Becker, three, and nine-year-old daughter Margot, took to Instagram with a loved-up post.

Cave, who is best known for playing pure-blood witch Lavender Brown in the magical movies, captioned the post: "12 years and 4 kids later... it's getting serious."

Fans and friends were quick to share their congratulations, with Guardians of the Galaxy actor Ophelia Lovibond gushing, "Yay! Congratulations Jessie."

Comedian Fin Taylor posted, "Congrats!", while fellow funnyman Daniel Sloss posted love heart emojis.

Late last year, Cave shared that she was getting the cold shoulder from the Harry Potter-sphere.

"I found out that I didn't get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I'm now doing OnlyFans," she told the Before We Break Up Again podcast. "They explained it was because it's a 'family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn'."

Cave previously revealed that she'd joined OnlyFans to produce content that's specific to her hair.

"I am launching an OnlyFans, it's not a sexual one," she said on an episode of her Before We Break Up Again podcast. "It's a fetish. Fetish doesn't necessarily mean sexual."