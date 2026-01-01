Cruz Beckham confirms mum Victoria has erased all six tattoos

Victoria Beckham has had every single one of her tattoos removed, her son Cruz has revealed.

He confirmed the news during an Instagram Q&A session on Wednesday when a follower enquired about whether the former Spice Girl still had any body art.

"No not anymore x," Cruz responded to the question.

The fashion designer previously sported six tattoos across her body.

Among the removed designs were husband David's initials and various romantic inscriptions that had marked significant moments in the couple's relationship.

Victoria's wrist featured the initials "DB" alongside the Hebrew phrase "Together, forever, eternally", which the couple chose to commemorate their 10th wedding anniversary in 2009.

Beneath this sat the Roman numerals VIII-V-MMVI, representing 8 May 2006, the date they renewed their marriage vows.

Her lower back bore a 'tramp stamp' of five stars, while running down her spine was a Hebrew poem extract that read "I am my beloved's and my beloved is mine", an inscription that David also carries on his arm.

The removal process is understood to have begun several years ago.

The Wannabe singer addressed the gradual vanishing of her inkings back in 2022 after fans spotted the changes in a beauty video.

Speaking on The Today Show at the time, she explained her reasoning.

"I had these tattoos a long, long time ago, and they just weren't particularly delicate," she said. "They just didn't look so nice. It doesn't mean anything more than that."