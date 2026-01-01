Percy Jackson star Walker Scobell skips prom because of death threats

Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Walker Scobell has shared that he will be skipping his high school prom because many of his prospective dates have received death threats from obsessive fans.

"Just to let everyone know, I will not be attending prom," he wrote on his Instagram Story on Sunday.

"Please stop sending death threats to every teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me based on their proximity to where I live. It's not fair to them or to their families. Maybe also just stop sending death threats in general. That's just not cool. Kinda weird I have to say this."

Scobell stars in Percy Jackson as the eponymous son of Poseidon. Other cast members include Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri and Charlie Bushnell. Adapted from Rick Riordan's widely popular young adult book series, the show follows Percy and his demigod friends as they learn to harness their powers at Camp Half-Blood and embark on mythical quests.

Scobell made his professional film debut in the 2022 Netflix science-fiction movie The Adam Project, starring as the younger version of Ryan Reynolds' character, Adam Reed.

The third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected to be released later this year.