Lauren Sanchez shares she would 'have a baby tomorrow' with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez has shared that she would love to have a baby with her husband, Jeff Bezos.

The former journalist, who is 56, said she would welcome a child with the Amazon founder.

"I would have another one tomorrow. Tomorrow," she told the New York Times. "I would have a baby tomorrow."

A spokesperson clarified to the outlet that Sánchez was not actually expecting a child with Bezos.

Sánchez is already mum to three adult children from her previous relationships. She shares son Nikko, 25, with former NFL player Tony Gonzales. She shares son Evan, 19, and daughter Ella, 18, with her ex-husband, businessman Patrick Whitesell.

Bezos, meanwhile, is a dad to three sons and one daughter with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.

Sánchez talked to the outlet about her relationship with Bezos, whom she married in June 2025 in a star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy.

"I talk about everything with him. Everything!" she said. "Jeff is my best friend, and I don't say that lightly."

She also addressed her friendships with celebrities such as Kris Jenner and Leonardo DiCaprio, noting of the latter, "People act like he's my new friend. No, I've known Leo since I was 25. Twenty-five."