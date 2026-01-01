American Pie star Shannon Elizabeth reveals 'fun' pitch for spinoff movie

Shannon Elizabeth would "love" to return for an American Pie sequel focused on Nadia.

The 52-year-old actress rose to fame as the foreign exchange student in the racy 1999 teen comedy before reprising the role in its 2001 sequel and 2012's American Reunion, and despite largely focusing on other careers in recent years, she has ideas for a follow-up film.

She told Fox News: "I would love to see a film where it’s all about Nadia back in her home country and what she does there, and following her around, seeing her day-to-day life now.

"I think that would be so much fun."

After American Pie, Elizabeth appeared in the likes of Scary Movie, Tomcats, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Love Actually.

In recent years, she has focused more on conservation efforts, which include her own Shannon Elizabeth Foundation in South Africa, which is focused on protecting critical habitats and endangered species.

She can still recall being "so excited" to land the breakout role, even though she found the audition "difficult".

She admitted: "I was scared. I was really scared."

In the movie, one iconic moment sees Jason Biggs' character Jim stripping off and dancing for Nadia on a video call to Barenaked Ladies hit One Week, but the audition was "the opposite of what you saw in the movie".

Elizabeth explained: "I had to dance for Jason instead of him dancing for me... I’m not somebody [who’s] super comfortable in my own skin, to be honest.

"But, you just overcome that. When you have to turn it on, you have to work, because I do love working. I do love acting. So you just let everything else go."

Meanwhile, her comments about a potential spinoff movie come after Biggs admitted there are "always" discussions about making more films in the American Pie franchise.

He told the New York Post: “There’s always talks. There’s always rumblings. I can tell you that I’d love to get back with everybody and do another one if it’s the right story.

"I think it would be so much fun. I love playing that character. I love working with those guys and gals. Everybody is just — it’s family, you know?

"So I’d love to do it. And honestly, I feel like enough people ask and there’s enough fans. Nostalgia is big right now."