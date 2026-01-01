Lucy Liu teases mystery role in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Lucy Liu has teased her mysterious role in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Charlie's Angels actress stars alongside Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt in the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 film.

Reflecting on the shoot, Liu told People that she is "a very big fan" of the original movie and found filming the sequel to be "almost like a reverie".

"Working with Annie and Meryl together in a scene was just amazing," Liu continued, adding that "being plopped into someone else's sequel, as opposed to your own that you're in," was just as exciting.

The Kill Bill: Vol 1 star's role remains under wraps; she has not appeared in any of the trailers, and her character hasn't been publicly revealed.

Liu was keen to protect the secret in the interview, insisting that the mystery is "what's special about it".

However, she teased what fans can expect from the sequel as a whole.

"It's going to be highly entertaining," she shared. "It's going to give you all the things, all the eye candy, and it's going to show that these characters have grown and changed."

The 57-year-old continued, "I think that's what people want to see. They want to know 20 years later what's different, because you don't want to get served the same thing."

The film follows Streep's magazine boss Miranda Priestly as she tries to navigate the decline of traditional print publishing and faces off with Blunt's character Emily, who is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising money that Priestly needs.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released in cinemas on 1 May.