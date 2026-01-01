James McAvoy asserts actors with plastic surgery start to 'look a bit weird'

James McAvoy has claimed actors who get plastic surgery start to look "a bit weird" over time.

During a recent appearance on The Romesh Ranganathan Show, host Romesh asked the Split actor whether he has ever been tempted to go under the knife for any reason.

In response, James asserted that he is "doing OK" just the way he is and brushed off any fears he may have regarding ageing in the spotlight.

"Relatively not," he reflected. "I think just in a normal way, in the way that everybody does. As an actor, I think I'm doing OK, I think I'm not a bad-looking guy. I don't think I get roles because of, like, 'Oh, he's good-looking. And all that.'"

Comedian Romesh then jokingly asked the Scottish star whether he had thought about getting cosmetic fillers in his face or undergoing blepharoplasty surgery on his eyes.

"So, kind of ageing and stuff, and going a bit bald-y at the back and all that, kind of feels a bit like I'm allowed to," the 46-year-old continued. "There are a lot of people just starting to look a bit weird. And that is the thing. It's like, you're not looking younger. You're just looking weirder."

However, James maintained that he never wants to criticise other actors over their appearances.

"I think do what you want to do. I'm not criticising anybody that does what they want to do. Absolutely do what you want to do. But as an actor, I don't want to mess with it too much," he added.

James is currently promoting the musical biography, California Schemin'. Based on a true story, the film marks his directorial debut and is now showing in U.K. theatres.