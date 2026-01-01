Nicole Kidman plans to become death doula following mother's passing

Nicole Kidman has revealed she wants to train as a death doula, nearly two years after the loss of her mother.

The Australian actress has opened up about how her mother's passing inspired her to explore end-of-life care and the role of death doulas.

Speaking at the University of San Francisco's War Memorial Gym on Saturday, Kidman explained that she and her family were limited in the support they could provide during her mother's final days.

"As my mother was passing, she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide," she said, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Moulin Rouge! star went on to share that, following the death of her mother, Janelle Kidman, in September 2024 at the age of 84, she began researching the profession.

"Between my sister and I, we have so many children and our careers and our work, and wanting to take care of her because my father wasn't in the world anymore, and that's when I went, 'I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care,'" she shared. "So that's part of my expansion and one of the things I will be learning."

Kidman learned of her mother's death while attending the 2024 Venice Film Festival. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

"Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed," director Halina Reijn shared in a statement on Kidman's behalf. "I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me and she made me."

The Big Little Lies star had earlier lost her father, Antony Kidman, in 2014 after he suffered a suspected heart attack following a fall at the age of 75.