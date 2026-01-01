Aubrey Plaza breaks silence on pregnancy news

Aubrey Plaza has broken her silence on her baby news.

A representative for the Parks and Recreation actress confirmed to People last week that she is expecting her first child with her actor partner Christopher Abbott.

And Plaza broke her silence on the news during an episode of the SmartLess podcast on Monday.

"Well, there's a baby inside of me," the 41-year-old told hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. "Today was a big day. I went to the doctor's today, and my dog also went to the doctor's. Both of us - my dog's getting a scan right now. I got a scan earlier. I'm not kidding."

She continued, "She had to get an ultrasound on her stomach. And then I got an ultrasound on my stomach, and there is a baby in there."

When asked if she felt "excited" about becoming a first-time mum, she replied, "I am. Yeah. I've always wanted to see what that's all about, you know?"

The Agatha All Along star added, "It just seems so interesting, that whole thing."

The episode of SmartLess, which is currently only for paid subscribers, will be available to the general public on 20 April.

Plaza was spotted out and about in New York City with her baby bump a day after her representative confirmed her pregnancy on 7 April. She is reportedly expected to give birth this autumn.

The actress first met Abbott while making the 2020 film Black Bear and they worked together again on the Off-Broadway stage play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea in 2023. It is unclear when they began dating.

The White Lotus star was previously in a long-term relationship with independent filmmaker Jeff Baena between 2011 and September 2024, when they quietly separated. Baena died by suicide in January 2025 at age 47.