Miss J Alexander returns to red carpet following stroke

America's Next Top Model coach Miss J Alexander has returned to the red carpet for the first time since his debilitating stroke.

The runway coach, who recently revealed he had suffered a stroke back in 2022, stepped out at the opening night of Titanique on Broadway in New York City.

Alexander first talked about his health issues during Netflix's Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model docuseries in February.

"Everything changed. On 27 December 2022, I had a stroke," he shared. "I didn't know where I was other than in the hospital. I spent five weeks in a coma and I couldn't walk or talk. And I thought to myself, what was I going to do?

"It was emotional. I cried," he added. "I am not ashamed to say that I cried. Then once I was in the hospital, Jay and Nigel came to visit," he recalled of his America's Next Top Model costars. "I thought back to how we used to do shows together. I cry because I just miss them so much."

Alexander, who is credited with teaching some of America's most iconic fashion models to walk a runway, used a wheelchair during Sunday's theatrical outing.

"I can't walk. Not yet. Not yet. I'm determined to walk. I'm sure you're gonna see me again, I'm sure. It's not over for me yet," he pledged.